FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 165,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 626,064 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $40.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 735,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,612,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 492,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 53.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 307,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

