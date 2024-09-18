FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.04

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 7905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 82.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 171,983 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

