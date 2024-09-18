Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flotek Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:FTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,140 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

