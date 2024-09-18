Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.50 Per Share

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FSG opened at GBX 532 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,427.27 and a beta of 0.44. Foresight Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 544.99 ($7.20). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 509 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.08.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

