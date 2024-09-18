Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.52 and a 200-day moving average of 4.77. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 3.61 and a twelve month high of 6.50.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

