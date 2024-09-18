Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $27.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $41.02.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
