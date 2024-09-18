Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

FCPT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 37,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.