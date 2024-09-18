Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSD opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.