Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

