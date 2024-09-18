Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor Purchases 1,043 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,017.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

