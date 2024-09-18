FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exro Technologies Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Exro Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.42% and a negative net margin of 711.32%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXROF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.