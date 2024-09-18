FY2025 Earnings Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By William Blair

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $5.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $330.80 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 503.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

