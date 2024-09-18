G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 792 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 322,633 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

