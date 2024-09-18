G2 Capital Management LLC OH Buys 941 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 835,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

