G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 290 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after acquiring an additional 693,873 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,741,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

