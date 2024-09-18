Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

