Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

