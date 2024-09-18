Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 510,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.43% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNSL

About Consolidated Communications

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.