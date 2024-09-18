Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes $6.88 Million Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. Nuvei makes up 1.9% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nuvei by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.53. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

