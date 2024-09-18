Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $215,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,311.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc acquired 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc bought 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.67 per share, for a total transaction of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.

GLP stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). Global Partners had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

