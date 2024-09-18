Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,670. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 755,898 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,029,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Global Payments by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after buying an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

