Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
