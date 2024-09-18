Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

