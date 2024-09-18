Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.48. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82.
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
