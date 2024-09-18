Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $10.45 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

