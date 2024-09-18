Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

GHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.