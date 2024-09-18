H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

HNNMY stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

