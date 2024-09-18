Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.40 million.
About Hammond Power Solutions
