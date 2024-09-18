Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP Kurt Allen Sells 108,612 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HL stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

