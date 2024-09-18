Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.63% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.85. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.