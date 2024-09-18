Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.60 (OTC:HRCR)

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 5.60 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $22.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Hershey Creamery Trading Up 2.6 %

HRCR stock opened at $4,000.00 on Wednesday. Hershey Creamery has a 1 year low of $3,650.00 and a 1 year high of $4,600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,941.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,964.65.

About Hershey Creamery

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc produces, sells, and distributes bulk ice cream and ice cream novelties. It offers various flavors of bulk ice cream, including reduced fat and no sugar added bulk ice creams; hand dipped products, such as ice cream shakes, splits, smoothies, cups, and dishes; pre-packaged ice-cream products, which comprise scrounds, round pints, rounds, foam cups, slices, and ice cream cakes; creamy soft serve ice creams; and frozen drinks, which include milkshakes, smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, and more.

