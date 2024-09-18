Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at UBS Group

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,926. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,619,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hess by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,691,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.