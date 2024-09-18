Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of HGV opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,250,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after buying an additional 698,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

