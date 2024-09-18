Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

