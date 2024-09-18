Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 608,003 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Flutter Entertainment comprises 0.7% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,131,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $230.80 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Boeing’s Setback Could Be Investors’ Big Opportunity: Here’s Why
- About the Markup Calculator
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.