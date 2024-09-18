Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 608,003 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Flutter Entertainment comprises 0.7% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,131,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $230.80 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.99.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

