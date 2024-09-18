Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 74,990 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $223,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

