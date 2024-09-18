iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iBio Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

