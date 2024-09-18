ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $124.99 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,033,418,018 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,006,550 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,033,348,694.8349233 with 1,018,005,771.0403249 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12705044 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,588,487.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

