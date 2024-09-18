Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,260. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

