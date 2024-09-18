Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INFA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,097. Informatica has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
