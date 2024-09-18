Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Informatica alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Informatica

Informatica Stock Down 1.4 %

INFA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,097. Informatica has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.