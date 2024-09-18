Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 23.5%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares dropped 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.31 ($1.19). Approximately 144,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 765% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.56).

Ingenta Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

