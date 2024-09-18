Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,747,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 3,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,248.9 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
Shares of Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Innovent Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.41.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
