Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,747,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 3,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,248.9 days.

Shares of Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Innovent Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

