Insider Buying: Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Director Purchases 90,668 Shares of Stock

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Schuyler acquired 90,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $27,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forza X1 Stock Up 17.3 %

Forza X1 stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Forza X1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

