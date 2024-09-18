Insider Buying: Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Director Purchases 90,668 Shares of Stock

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) Director Kevin Schuyler acquired 90,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $27,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forza X1 Stock Up 17.3 %

Forza X1 stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Forza X1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Forza X1

(Get Free Report)

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Further Reading

