Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 3.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $133.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

