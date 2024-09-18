International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Quarry LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.