Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Increased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

