Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.93

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 223936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

