iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.84

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.84 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.62.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.