iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.