iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $71,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

