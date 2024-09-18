iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.18

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 607,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

